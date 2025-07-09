Uzbekistan expands ATM and Kiosk network in mid-2025
Uzbekistan’s network of ATMs and information kiosks continues to grow steadily, reaching 35,784 units by June 2025. Leading the market, Xalq Bank maintains a strong presence, while Agrobank holds second place. This report provides an overview of recent developments in the country’s ATM sector based on data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.
