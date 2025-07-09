UTair flight from Ganja to Moscow postponed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Flight UT744 operated by UTair, scheduled to depart from Ganja International Airport to Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) on July 9, 2025, has been postponed due to technical reasons based on the decision of the aircraft captain, Trend reports.

To ensure passenger comfort, accommodation at a hotel and other necessary services have been provided.

The rescheduled flight is expected to operate on July 10 at 15:00.

Passengers are advised to contact UTair directly for further information and to check the current flight status.