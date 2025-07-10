Azerbaijan–Georgia remittance flows decline in 1Q2025
Remittance flows between Azerbaijan and Georgia declined sharply in the first quarter of the year. Transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia dropped by more than half, while inflows from Georgia to Azerbaijan fell by over a quarter compared to the same period last year.
