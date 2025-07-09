KazMunayGas beats production goals at Dunga field in 1H2025

Photo: KazMunayGas

During a working trip to Mangystau, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov reviewed production at the Dunga field, which exceeded its first-half 2025 target with 340,000 tons of oil produced. Discussions focused on enhancing field development, including new gas compressors and an oil pipeline project.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register