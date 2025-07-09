KazMunayGas beats production goals at Dunga field in 1H2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
During a working trip to Mangystau, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov reviewed production at the Dunga field, which exceeded its first-half 2025 target with 340,000 tons of oil produced. Discussions focused on enhancing field development, including new gas compressors and an oil pipeline project.
