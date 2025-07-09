Recertification audit places KazTransOil's Batumi Sea Port in international ISO compliance
Photo: KazTransOil
Batumi Sea Port successfully passed a recertification audit by United Registrar of Systems Ltd (UK) on June 25–26, 2025, confirming compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards. The audit highlighted the port’s effective management systems, staff professionalism, and commitment to sustainable development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy