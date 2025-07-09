Uzbekistan, Georgia pledge to boost bilateral trade and industrial collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Baxtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Trend reports.

“Our nations have achieved significant advancements in recent fiscal periods. Without a doubt, the synergistic collaboration between both parties will yield substantial advantages, fortifying business-to-business relationships, amplifying product visibility, bolstering cross-border trade and investment dynamics, fostering industrial alliances, and optimizing logistical connectivity,” wrote Baxtiyor Saidov on his social media platform.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Georgia attained a substantial figure of $325.7 million in the fiscal year 2024. In the fiscal year 2024, Uzbekistan's outbound trade to Georgia reached a valuation of $72 million, whereas the inbound trade from Georgia was quantified at $253.7 million.

