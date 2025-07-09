Kyrgyzstan ratifies regulation on secretariat of Central Asia-China format

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 9. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law ratifying the regulation on the secretariat of the Central Asia–China format, Trend reports, citing the presidential administration.

The law was adopted by parliament on June 19, 2025. Its purpose is to complete the domestic procedures necessary for the regulation to come into force. The regulation was developed in line with the Xi’an declaration, adopted during the Central Asia–China summit on May 19, 2025, by the heads of state of Central Asia and China.

The secretariat will serve as a permanent executive body of the format, providing organizational, analytical, legal, and technical support. It will be responsible for preparing and conducting summit meetings of heads of state and foreign ministers of participating countries.

Furthermore, the secretariat will facilitate pertinent governmental entities in orchestrating a multitude of assemblies and functions within the established framework.

