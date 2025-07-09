Azerbaijan prepares for mass return of IDPs to restored Karabakh villages

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ As part of the resettlement plan for this year, reconstruction and restoration works are underway in 16 villages across the Agdere and Khojaly districts, said Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

Speaking at the IX meeting of diplomatic service heads in Khankendi, Gahramanov noted that after the completion of repair and restoration works in eight villages of Khojaly district (Ballija, Khanyurdu, Tezebina, Dashbulag, Badara, Seyidbeyli, Khanabad, and Shushakend) and eight villages of Aghdara district (Hasanriz, Vangli, Kolatag, Chyldyran, Heyvali, Damirli, Chapar, and Ashagi Oratagh), a phased resettlement process will begin for about 6,000 former displaced persons.

Currently, a resettlement plan is being developed for these and other settlements for the coming years, along with other necessary preparations.

Gahramanov also reminded that part of the former displaced persons have already returned to Khojaly city and the villages of Ballija, Sugovushan, Hasanriz, and Talish in Aghdara district.

