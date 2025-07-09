Azerbaijani envoys visit Khankendi following 9th diplomatic chiefs’ meeting (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Participants of the 9th meeting of heads of diplomatic services on the topic "Azerbaijan's foreign policy after the restoration of sovereignty: priorities and challenges,” visited the city of Khankendi, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

The delegation toured central parts of the city and closely observed the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway.

Later, a special session of the conference was held at Garabagh University. Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov stated that Khankendi was founded by the Karabakh Khanate in 1823.

"Armenians were settled here in 1923 by the Russian Empire. With local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, historical justice was restored in 2023 after 100 years.”

Since liberation, Khankendi has been reshaped and is evolving into a city of youth and students. We believe Garabagh University will raise renowned scientists and experts and soon become one of the world’s leading institutions. Today, Khankendi is hosting international events. The ongoing restoration of this ancient Azerbaijani city fills our hearts with pride," he said.

Also addressing the event, Deputy Special Representative of the President in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Sabuhi Gahramanov, emphasized that the reconstruction process in the liberated territories reflects Azerbaijan’s strength, strategic vision, and governance capacity.

“We are reintegrating these territories not only physically but also legally, socially, economically, and culturally into state policy. As you have witnessed, major infrastructure projects are underway across the region, including new highways, railways, airports, as well as electricity and water supply systems.”

Under the “Great Return” program, former internally displaced persons are returning voluntarily and in stages to their native lands. This is one of the largest social programs in our modern history. Decent living conditions are being created for every family in the liberated areas. Around 13,000 people are already settled in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly—these include returnees, state employees, private sector workers, and their families,” he said.

Gahramanov concluded by stressing that the visit is not merely a familiarization tour.

“It is also crucial for our diplomatic corps to better understand the ongoing developments and convey them accurately to the international community.”

The event continued at the Arts Building of Garabagh University, where guests enjoyed a concert program prepared by university staff.

