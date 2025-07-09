Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on purse strings for its Bargushadchay reservoir's erection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The price tag for building the Bargushadchay water reservoir in Azerbaijan has hit the newsstands, Trend reports.

The Directorate of Ongoing Projects under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has started the relevant work.

The agency is soliciting proposals from firms to execute the construction project.



The projected expenditure for the construction of the reservoir is quantified at 60.8 million manat, equivalent to approximately $35.9 million.



The comprehensive analysis of technical and economic viability, in conjunction with the project documentation and cost estimation reports for the Bargushadchay reservoir, has been duly compiled. The water storage facility is designed to accommodate a volume of 67 million cubic meters. This initiative will enhance the hydrological infrastructure and potable water distribution systems in Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, and adjacent territories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel