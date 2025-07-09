Azerbaijani-Chinese MoU vouches for railway domain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to enhance collaboration in rail transport, transit, and digital projects between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and China Railway (CR) State Corporation during a meeting of ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov with President of CR Song Xiude in Beijing on July 8, a source in ADY told Trend.

The meeting emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening transport and logistics partnerships between China and Azerbaijan.

It was noted that cooperation covers a wide range, from transit shipments and multimodal solutions to infrastructure development and digitalization.

The ADY head highlighted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s April 22, 2025, state visit to China marked a significant step in bilateral relations. A key focus is developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), connecting China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Europe, which helps reduce delivery times and diversify logistics.

It was pointed out that the two countries saw a 47 percent increase in rail cargo volume in 2024, reaching 612,000 tons. China shipments accounted for 287 block trains last year, with 199 block trains handled in the first half of this year; over 400 block trains are expected by year-end.

Besides, it was noted that ADY and China Railway’s growing cooperation significantly strengthens Eurasian transport links and sustainable logistics chains.

The memorandum seeks to catalyze regional economic integration through the establishment of conducive frameworks for international cargo transit, streamlining management protocols, enhancing transport efficacy, and leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies.

It underscores the tactical significance of integrated transport evolution along the Middle Corridor and the linkage of this conduit to logistics hubs in China and Azerbaijan.

The proposal advocates for the integration of China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT) into the Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. consortium involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, while enhancing collaborative efforts in alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Furthermore, in the course of the engagement, Rustamov conferred with Talgat Aldibergenov, the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways National Company, to deliberate on the enhancement of transit synergies and the optimization of synchronized logistics for containerized freight movement from China to Europe. The Middle Corridor Multimodal joint venture facilitates robust and streamlined logistics solutions for cargo transit along the Middle Corridor.

The ADY delegation engaged in the 12th International Congress on High-Speed Rail, convened in Beijing on July 8. The symposium, centered around the theme "High-Speed Rail: Sustainability, Innovation, Prosperity," delved into the pivotal contributions of high-velocity rail systems to economic and societal advancement, sustainable development paradigms, and cutting-edge technological breakthroughs.

