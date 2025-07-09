Azerbaijan joins key OTS tourism ministerial meeting in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ An Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 10th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Tourism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 20th session of the working group held in Türkiye's Ankara on July 8-9, the State Tourism Agency told Trend.

The Chairman of the Agency, Fuad Naghiyev, addressed the session by emphasizing Azerbaijan’s proactive role in strengthening tourism ties with the OTS, citing the country's initiative in hosting various meetings, conferences, and summits to advance collaboration.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the member states of the organization have expanded significantly in recent years and shared updated tourism statistics.

During the meeting, participants viewed a video showcasing Azerbaijan’s tourism potential. Azerbaijan also voiced an initiative to establish a “Unified Museum Card” among OTS member countries, and the project’s implementation was discussed based on proposed national concepts.

The event concluded with a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation among OTS member states.

