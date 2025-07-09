Azerbaijan tallies future construction cost of SHPs in its liberated territories

New small hydroelectric power plants are set to spring up in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerenergy is getting the ball rolling and is in the process of picking the right contractors for the projects. The ballpark figure for the construction is close to 37 million manat, which shakes out to about $21.8 million.

