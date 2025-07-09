Azerbaijan amplifies remittances to Germany despite broader inflow drop

Photo: Artificial intelligence

Azerbaijan's individual remittances to Germany reached $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. This marks a 3.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, remittances from Germany to Azerbaijan decreased by 13.7 percent, totaling $4.6 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register