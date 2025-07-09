Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees jack-up in tax revenues for 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, nearly 115.8 million manat ($68 million) in taxes was collected in Nakhchivan. This represents a 19.2 percent increase ($11 million) over the same period last year. The non-state sector accounted for 67.3 percent of the total, contributing 77.9 million manat ($46 million).
