Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees jack-up in tax revenues for 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, nearly 115.8 million manat ($68 million) in taxes was collected in Nakhchivan. This represents a 19.2 percent increase ($11 million) over the same period last year. The non-state sector accounted for 67.3 percent of the total, contributing 77.9 million manat ($46 million).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register