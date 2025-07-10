Iran updates progress on guaranteed wheat buyback program
Since April 5, Iran has purchased 5.05 million tons of wheat from local farmers under a guaranteed contract. The largest volumes came from Khuzestan, Golestan, and Fars provinces. Farmers have so far received 453 trillion rials (about $750 million) in payments.
