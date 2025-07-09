Uzbekistan-Malaysia ties take flight with launch of direct route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Malaysian airline AirAsia X has announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, starting from October 15, 2025, Trend reports.

The service will operate three times a week, further expanding the airline’s presence in Central Asia.

The official launch and opening of ticket sales took place during a presentation of Uzbekistan’s tourism potential held in the Malaysian capital, highlighting the growing ties between the two countries.

Following its successful entry into the Central Asian market with the launch of flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, earlier in 2024, which saw strong demand and increased frequencies, the new Tashkent route aims to further enhance connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia.