Tajikistan resumes direct flights with Iran

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 9. Tajikistan’s Somon Air airline will resume regular direct flights on the Dushanbe–Tehran–Dushanbe route starting July 14, 2025, Trend reports, citing the company.

Duplicate weekly flights will take place on Mondays and Fridays. Weekday departures from Dushanbe are at 09:10 and Friday departures are at 11:00, while return flights from Tehran are at 11:00 and 13:50 local time, respectively.

The Tajik authorities have recently enacted a regulatory modification concerning entry protocols, which delineates that Iranian nationals are now exempt from the obligatory passport registration with internal affairs entities for a duration of up to 30 days post-arrival in the nation.



A visa-exempt arrangement between Tajikistan and Iran has been operational since February 3, 2025, enabling individuals possessing standard passports to engage in air travel between the two nations without the necessity of a visa for a duration of up to 30 days within a 90-day timeframe. The exemption is exclusively applicable to direct aerial transit; individuals entering via tertiary nations or terrestrial frontiers are mandated to secure a visa.

Somon Air, a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has been operating internationally since 2008. Its fleet includes Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft. The airline offers regular flights to destinations in Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

