Lithuania, Netherlands explore ways to bolster strategic ties and boost economic growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. On the sidelines of his working visit to the Netherlands, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys met today with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to discuss key foreign policy and security priorities, regional stability, and growing bilateral investment, Trend reports.

The ministers reviewed outcomes of the recent NATO Summit held in The Hague and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to closer defense cooperation and strategic alignment. Minister Budrys thanked the Netherlands for its significant contribution to strengthening NATO’s presence along its eastern flank and praised the countries’ close collaboration in the security domain.

Budrys also highlighted the deepening economic ties between Lithuania and the Netherlands, noting that the Netherlands currently ranks as Lithuania’s second-largest foreign investor.

The ministers discussed the importance of implementing NATO’s capability plans and ensuring that the commitment to allocate 5 percent of GDP toward defense translates into real results.

“We must back our commitments with tangible capabilities. Statements alone are not enough,” said Minister Budrys.

In the course of the meeting, the ministers also addressed ongoing support for Ukraine. Budrys underscored the vital role of sustained military, financial, and political assistance, emphasizing that long-term stability in the region hinges on strong and united European engagement.

The conversation further covered the importance of advancing Ukraine’s European Union accession process. Minister Budrys reiterated that enlargement carries geopolitical weight and contributes to lasting stability across the continent.

“Despite the challenges, Ukraine continues to demonstrate strong motivation, implement key reforms, and make meaningful progress on its path toward EU membership. It is our responsibility to maintain political momentum, open the first negotiation chapter, and work toward Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union by 2030,” Budrys noted.

Budrys and Veldkamp also discussed broader EU enlargement efforts and shared views on how the accession process can help foster economic and social resilience in candidate countries.

The meeting underscored the strategic partnership between Lithuania and the Netherlands, both within NATO and the European Union, and highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance joint security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.