Uzbekistan’s National Bank makes historic eurobond debut on global markets

Photo: JSC National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity has made a significant breakthrough by successfully issuing eurobonds worth $418 million on the international market. Marking a first for a local commercial bank, the dual-currency bond offering attracted strong investor demand and set new benchmarks for borrowing costs. The proceeds will fund key national development projects in various sectors, supporting Uzbekistan’s economic growth ambitions.

