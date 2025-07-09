Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin valuation jacks up

Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 774 million rials ($1,281) on July 9, up from 773 million rials ($1,280). The older coin sold for 704 million rials ($1,166). Half and quarter coins traded at 423 million rials ($700) and 247 million rials ($409), respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold was 69.4 million rials ($114).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register