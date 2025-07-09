Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin valuation jacks up
Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 774 million rials ($1,281) on July 9, up from 773 million rials ($1,280). The older coin sold for 704 million rials ($1,166). Half and quarter coins traded at 423 million rials ($700) and 247 million rials ($409), respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold was 69.4 million rials ($114).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy