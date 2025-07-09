Azerbaijan, Switzerland talk about deepening their financial cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Azerbaijan has discussed expansion of cooperation in the financial sector with Switzerland, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to meet with Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Martin Schlegel on his first working visit to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, we had a broad exchange of views on the processes taking place in the global economy and financial markets, priorities for monetary policy and financial stability for the medium term, and digital initiatives for the development of the financial sector.

During the convening, we articulated our contentment with the prevailing dynamics of bilateral collaboration between the nations and deliberated on avenues for amplifying synergies among the respective entities," he added.

