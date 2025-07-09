Azerbaijan strikes high note with opening of Gabala Int'l Music Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ The XIV Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and Gilan Holding, will open on July 24, Trend reports

This year marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli. The festival will be dedicated to this significant jubilee, with its grand opening featuring Hajibeyli’s well-known composition “Jangi.”

Special concert programs will also commemorate the anniversaries of other influential musical figures, including the 100th anniversary of renowned musician Rauf Atakishiyev and the 90th anniversary of esteemed composer Vasif Adigozalov.

Until July 29, Gabala will transform into a vibrant stage, welcoming renowned performers, young talents, and music ensembles from various countries.

Since its inception in 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has brought together diverse voices of global music for over a decade, becoming a key platform for international cultural dialogue. The event not only celebrates classical masterpieces but also serves as a bridge between cultures, creating unforgettable moments that transcend borders. For the first time, the festival was also presented in winter under the name “Winter Tale,” delighting audiences earlier this year. As is tradition, this summer’s event promises to leave a lasting impression with outstanding performances.

All concerts throughout the festival are open to the public free of charge.

