Turkmen branch of CNPC seeks contractors for gas turbine maintenance work
CNPC’s Turkmenistan branch has announced a tender for the overhaul of four gas turbine generator sets after 64,000 hours of operation. Interested companies must apply by July 22, 2025, to obtain the tender package and submit required documentation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy