Uzbekistan, CATL bring up energy storage and battery recycling co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the Uzeltechsanoat Association, held a meeting with the executive team of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), one of China’s leading energy technology companies, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged in-depth views on promising prospects for advancing green energy technologies in Uzbekistan and explored comprehensive opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Key cooperation areas discussed include:

Localization of ESS (Energy Storage System) battery production for solar and wind energy storage in Uzbekistan, which is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of the country’s renewable energy sector.

Manufacturing of cutting-edge batteries for electric vehicles, a critical step toward accelerating the development of Uzbekistan’s electric vehicle industry and supporting its environmental sustainability objectives.

Implementation of advanced eco-friendly technologies for recycling used batteries, aimed at minimizing waste and optimizing the use of raw materials.

At the culmination of the meeting, both stakeholders articulated a robust reciprocal dedication to forging a synergistic alliance and concurred on collaboratively propelling the articulated initiatives from ideation to tangible execution.



CATL, or Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, stands as a preeminent entity in the lithium-ion battery manufacturing sector, delivering cutting-edge innovations tailored for electric vehicle applications and sophisticated energy storage solutions. The organization engages in synergistic partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers, including Tesla, BMW, and Hyundai, on a global scale.

