Azerbaijan Army launches fierce contest to crown ‘Best IT Specialist' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. In accordance with the action plan approved by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, a competition for the title of “Best IT Specialist” was held, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

IT specialists who demonstrated the best results across the types of troops (forces) of the Azerbaijan Army took part in the competition.

The servicemen were informed about the conditions of the two-stage competition and were briefed on safety rules.

Speakers wished the participants success and emphasized that a digital army has become an integral part of modern military strategy.

As part of the competition focused on enhancing the knowledge and skills of servicemen specializing in the IT sphere, the theoretical knowledge of the officers was assessed through testing, while their practical skills were evaluated on virtual platforms. Following the results, the winners were awarded prizes.