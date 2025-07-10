Travelers club founder hails impressive reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangezur

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 10. The reconstruction process of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is impressive, Charles Veley, an American traveler and founder of the international travel club Most Traveled People (MTP), told reporters during a trip to Shusha, Trend reports.

"For four years now, I have been traveling regularly to Karabakh since its liberation. During this time, I have had the opportunity to witness the reconstruction process of Karabakh and East Zangezur. It is impressive how Azerbaijan has managed to build three modern airports, numerous roads, and infrastructure, as well as railroads. Four years ago, the walls of the fortress in Shusha were literally crumbling before our eyes, and now everything looks perfect, the city is beautiful," he said.

A delegation of 30 members of the MTP International Travelers Club arrived in Shusha as part of a trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Within three days, the group of travelers from 15 countries plans to travel along the route: Fuzuli - Khojavand - Shusha - Khankendi - Khojaly - Aghdam - Kalbajar - Lachin - Zangilan - Jebrail.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize with the liberated territories within the framework of the so-called black tourism and to demonstrate the large-scale reconstruction works. It should be noted that in the last four years, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur have been visited 13 times by international travelers from the world's largest tourist clubs.