Azerbaijan to host first-ever Turkic Ski Resorts Union summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The 1st summit of the Union of Turkic States Ski Resorts and the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Shahdag tourist center on July 12, with organizational support of the Union of Turkic States Ski Resorts and the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports via the State Agency on Tourism.

Officials of the Organization of Turkic States and the State Agency for Tourism, heads and representatives of ski resorts of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the Kyrgyz Republic will take part in the summit.

As part of the framework of the summit, panel discussions and presentations will be organized on various topics of mountain and winter tourism development in the participating countries.

In addition, on the second day of the event, a Running Fest will be organized with the participation of about 600 amateur athletes from Turkic countries, as well as from a number of European countries.