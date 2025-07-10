BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met today in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The meeting is of great significance in terms of promoting regional peace and cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and continuation of the peace agenda play a key role in this process.

The Azerbaijani side has once again demonstrated its initiative in the peace process, demonstrating a constructive position. The active foreign policy currently pursued by President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates Azerbaijan's responsible and peace-loving position both in the region and in the international arena.

The meeting is a significant event in terms of strengthening mutual understanding and dialog. Emphasizing the common interests of the parties creates the basis for an atmosphere of trust. The direct contact between President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan allows establishing a reliable dialog in order to achieve peace.

At this meeting, Azerbaijan demonstrates consistent and responsible leadership to ensure lasting peace in the region. The policy aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict contributes to regional stability and economic development.

Azerbaijan's leadership is driven by concrete initiatives: the establishment of working groups on border delimitation and the promotion of joint economic projects contribute to stability and development in the region.

The meeting is also viewed as an important step by Azerbaijan towards advancing the peace agenda, normalizing relations with Armenia and deepening regional cooperation. Recognition of mutual territorial integrity, the establishment of borders and the restoration of economic ties form the basis for long-term peace.

This meeting held in Abu Dhabi once again demonstrates Azerbaijan's leadership in creating stability and peace in the region. The consistent advancement of the peace agenda is a positive signal not only for the region, but also for the international community.

This meeting lays the foundation for peace and development not only between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also across the South Caucasus.