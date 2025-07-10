Iran Khodro edges up passenger car manufacturing figures in early months
Iran Khodro Automobile Company produced around 118,000 passenger cars in the first quarter of the current Iranian year, showing a slight increase compared to the same period last year. Despite this modest growth, total output by the country’s top three carmakers dropped by nearly 17 percent year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy