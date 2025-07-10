Iran Khodro edges up passenger car manufacturing figures in early months

Iran Khodro Automobile Company produced around 118,000 passenger cars in the first quarter of the current Iranian year, showing a slight increase compared to the same period last year. Despite this modest growth, total output by the country’s top three carmakers dropped by nearly 17 percent year-on-year.

