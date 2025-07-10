Ukraine honors Azerbaijan’s powerful impact on children’s rehabilitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. We are very grateful to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the opportunity to rehabilitate children and improve their health, Andriy Onishchenko, First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

" More than 300 children have already visited Azerbaijan. The children feel happy. This is a key element of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan," he noted.

Over 230 Ukrainian children have been brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services over the past period.