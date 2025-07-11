Azerbaijan approves revenues and expenditures of State Oil Fund for 2024 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the execution of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the execution of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 was approved with revenues of 18.03 billion manat ($10.6 billion) and expenditures of 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion), which is 127.9 percent of revenues and 99.9 percent of expenditures compared to the budget of the Fund for 2024: