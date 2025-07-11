Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan approves revenues and expenditures of State Oil Fund for 2024 - decree

Politics Materials 11 July 2025 13:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves revenues and expenditures of State Oil Fund for 2024 - decree
Photo: SOFAZ/Facebook

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the execution of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the execution of the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 was approved with revenues of 18.03 billion manat ($10.6 billion) and expenditures of 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion), which is 127.9 percent of revenues and 99.9 percent of expenditures compared to the budget of the Fund for 2024:

Latest

Latest

Read more