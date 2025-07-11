Kazakhstan presents top money transfer systems, dominating market in May 2025

Photo: Zolotaya Korona

The "Golden Crown" (KoronaPay) system dominates the international money transfer market in Kazakhstan, holding an 88.8 percent share by transaction volume and 84.9 percent by amount, according to Kazakhstan’s National Bank. "Western Union" ranks second with 6.6 percent of transfers and 10.2 percent by amount.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register