Uzbekistan, Afghanistan zero in on deepening economic and regional partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 11. Baxtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Abdul Ghafar Terawi, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“We addressed pressing issues pertaining to the bilateral and regional frameworks. We maintain our unwavering dedication to facilitating the advancement of sustainable development paradigms in Afghanistan. I underscored the criticality of its assimilation into both regional and global supply networks. Indubitably, the augmentation of economic synergies, the optimization of infrastructural linkages, and the facilitation of robust collaborative frameworks will yield enduring stability and prosperity within our expansive geopolitical landscape,” wrote Baxtiyor Saidov on his social media platform.

In the interim, bilateral commerce between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has escalated by 68 percent since the onset of 2025, culminating in a cumulative figure of $402 million relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year. This substantial expansion underscores the fortification of economic linkages and the escalating collaboration between the two nations.

