Azerbaijan, China discuss civil aviation cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Elmin Mammadov met with a delegation led by the Deputy Director-General of China’s Civil Aviation Administration, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on the current state and future prospects of civil aviation cooperation between the two countries. Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding air connectivity, participating in joint inspections as part of oversight activities, organizing training programs, and working together on the development of civil aviation infrastructure.

Following the talks, a cooperation agreement was signed between China’s Civil Aviation Administration and Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency. The agreement covers a range of areas, including air service development, aviation infrastructure, sustainable aviation, flight safety, and aviation security.

This was the first official meeting between the two countries’ government agencies since the signing of the Joint Declaration on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China by President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping on April 23, 2025.