Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The open court hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violating the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcibly seizing power, forcibly retaining it, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on July 10th, Trend reports.

The court hearing, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samedova), was held in the Baku Military Court. Each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

The defendants, their defenders, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as the prosecutors representing the state prosecution, participated in the hearing.

