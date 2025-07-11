National Bank of Kazakhstan reveals reasons for keeping base rate unchanged
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
The National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to maintain its base rate at 16.5 percent due to persistent inflation, high domestic demand, and global economic instability. Inflation rose to 11.8 percent in June, driven by price increases in services and food.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy