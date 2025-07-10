Iran discloses substantial funding for Isfahan Province SPP
Iran has invested around 60 million euros in the first phase of its largest solar power plant located in Isfahan province, with nearly 40 percent of the equipment sourced locally. The project, part of a broader 600-megawatt facility backed by a 305 million euro investment from Mobarakeh Steel Company, is set to significantly boost the country’s renewable energy capacity.
