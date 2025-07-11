Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Ukrainian children explore Azerbaijan's Baku on special sightseeing tour (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 July 2025 19:19 (UTC +04:00)
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Another 30 Ukrainian children brought to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation purposes have visited various places of interest in Baku, Trend reports via the Agency of Social Services.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the children visited Icherisheher, Maiden Tower, Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, Seaside Boulevard, Ateshgah Temple, and Yanardag Monument.

Furthermore, they will participate in group therapy, meditation and yoga classes, psychosocial training, national cuisine master class, and other master classes in the coming days. Children will also be familiarized with the history and sights of Gabala and Shaki.

