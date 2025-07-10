Azerbaijani, Kazakh servicemen complete joint "Tarlan-2025" UAV exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ "Tarlan-2025" joint flight-tactical exercise involving Azerbaijani and Kazakh servicemen in the field of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has successfully concluded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Throughout the exercise, service members from both countries effectively fulfilled all assigned tasks under the plan. Conducted in coordinated phases, the activities underscored a high level of combat readiness, discipline, and professional competence among the participants.

During the training, a series of tactical and operational UAV flights were carried out. Detailed intelligence information about previously detected targets was gathered using mini-UAVs deployed to the area, and then these targets were neutralized using operational-tactical UAVs.

The exercise command commended the professionalism and level of training of the personnel.

In recognition of outstanding performance, Azerbaijani and Kazakh military personnel who distinguished themselves in the "Tarlan-2025" joint flight-tactical exercise were awarded medals "For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation" and valuable gifts. All participants were also presented with certificates, and a photo was taken.

