Filipino traveler praises stunning reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 10. Karabakh is incredibly beautiful. Its location on the top of the mountains is admirable, and the restoration of the fortress and the appearance of the surroundings made a deep impression on me, the Filipino traveler Ray Domingo told reporters during a visit to Shusha, Trend reports.

“It is wonderful that it was possible to restore the square as well - this place is really very beautiful,” he noted.

The group of travelers from 15 countries is led by the founder of the MTP Club, American Charles Veley.

During three days, the delegation plans to travel along the route: Fuzuli - Khojavand - Shusha - Khankendi - Khojaly - Aghdam - Kalbajar - Lachin - Zangilan - Jabrail.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize oneself with the liberated territories within the framework of the so-called black tourism and demonstrate large-scale reconstruction works. It should be noted that in the last four years, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur have been visited 13 times by international travelers from the world's largest tourist clubs.