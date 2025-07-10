Kazakhstan approves road-building plan using technogenic mineral deposits
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan has approved a plan to increase the use of recycled technogenic mineral formations (such as ash and slag) in road construction. The initiative aims to reduce infrastructure costs and environmental impact while promoting waste recycling. Research is already underway in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, with plans to establish legal standards and incentives for recycling enterprises.
