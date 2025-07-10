Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz compressor project moving ahead with fresh plans on horizon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ Work has commenced on the next phase of the Shah Deniz compressor project, bp-Azerbaijan’s Head of Press Service Tamam Bayatlı told Trend.

Bayatlı explained that a new platform will be constructed at the Shah Deniz field as part of the project, equipped with powerful compressors that will enable the compression of low-pressure gas for transportation to the Sangachal Terminal and onward to markets.

“As part of this project, a new platform will be constructed at the Shah Deniz field, where powerful compressors will be installed. These compressors will enable the compression of low-pressure gas from the field, allowing its efficient transport to the Sangachal Terminal and onward delivery to markets. In essence, the Shah Deniz compressor project is key to ensuring the sustained production, transportation, and supply of low-pressure gas to customers. The final investment decision for this $2.9 billion project has already been made, and the next phase of work is now underway," she said.

She shone a light on bp’s wealth of experience in the offshore platform construction game, pointing to a string of platforms erected in the Shah Deniz and Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields.

"To date, we have constructed platforms in phases at the Shah Deniz field and have also built nine platforms at the ACG field. This will be the next platform in that sequence. Our experience in this area is extensive. Currently, Azerbaijan has excellent construction and assembly facilities for such platforms, including the Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory and the construction site in the Bibiheybat area. We will commence construction using primarily local resources, materials, and labor. This project will not require extensive new infrastructure, as existing gas pipelines are already in place. Subsea pipelines from the Shah Deniz field transport gas directly to the Sangachal Terminal. The new platform will be equipped with compressors that will enable gas compression and transfer to the terminal via the current infrastructure.

We have previously developed the Shah Deniz field in two phases. Since 2006, gas produced under the Shah Deniz Stage 1 project has been exported to the Georgian and Turkish markets. Subsequently, we launched the larger Shah Deniz Stage 2 project, which expanded gas deliveries to include European markets alongside Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia. This marked the first time Azerbaijan exported gas directly to Europe. The Shah Deniz Stage 2 project is operating with exceptional safety and efficiency. Currently, production at the Shah Deniz field is at its peak, with strong output expected throughout the year. However, to ensure the sustainability of gas production, advancing to the next phase is essential. For this reason, we have decided to move forward with the Shah Deniz Compressor Project," Bayatli added.

