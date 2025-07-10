Uzbekistan’s service sector gains momentum from transport industry upswing
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s transport sector is seeing steady growth in 2025, with road transport continuing to lead in service volume. New data from the National Statistics Committee sheds light on how different modes of transport are contributing to the country’s expanding logistics landscape.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy