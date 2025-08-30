Iran's crude output capacity sees growth
According to Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, the country has faced restrictions on oil production and sales for many years. Despite this, Iran has managed to find the necessary solutions, and the oil sector continues to operate under sanctions, maintaining both production and sales.
