Kazakhstan's port speeds up digitalization of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. International logistics company NAFITH and Kuryk Port Development (Kazakhstan) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing digital solutions for road transport within the Middle Corridor, Trend reports via NAFITH.

The signing took place during the visit of King Abdullah II of Jordan to Kazakhstan.

“We plan to introduce automation and digital control systems that will optimize truck traffic in the rear areas of the port, as well as automate the operation of checkpoints to improve the safety and efficiency of cargo flow,” the information says.

According to the information, the partnership with the port of Kuryk will improve the business environment, attract investors, and accelerate the development of one of the key international transport routes connecting Europe and Asia.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through a number of countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The middle corridor offers a land route connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.