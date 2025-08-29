President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on conscription into active military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree on the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens for active military service from October 1 through October 30, 2025, and the discharge of active military personnel into the reserve, Trend reports.

According to the decree, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2007 who have reached the age of 18 by the date of conscription (including that date), as well as citizens born between 1995 and 2006 under the age of 30 who have not served in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are not entitled to deferment from conscription into active military service, or have not been exempted from conscription into active military service, will be conscripted into active military service from October 1 through October 30, 2025.

Active military personnel who have completed their term of service as provided for in Article 38.1.1 of the Law “On Military Duty and Military Service” will be discharged into the reserve from October 1 to October 30, 2025. The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to take the measures stipulated by law to implement this Decree.