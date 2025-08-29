Kazakhstan’s interbank clearing system boosts efficiency in 7M2025
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
In the first seven months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s Interbank Clearing System processed 44 million payment messages totaling 8 trillion tenge (about $15.2 billion), marking significant growth in transaction volume and value compared to 2024. Daily processing averaged 57.4 billion tenge (approximately $109.1 million), highlighting the system’s key role in streamlining bank settlements.
