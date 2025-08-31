Trend News Agency serves as reliable bridge connecting Azerbaijan with global community - Pakistani analyst

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Pakistani Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), shared his impressions of cooperation with Trend News Agency.

"Trend News Agency plays a vital role as a trusted source of regional information at the international level. It serves as a reliable bridge connecting Azerbaijan with the global community through accurate, timely, and unbiased reporting. The high journalistic standards and commitment to transparency strengthen its credibility among Pakistanis and global audiences. Trend’s coverage helps foster international or regional cooperation and understanding, making it a valuable partner for governments, investors, scholars, and academic institutions alike," he said.

He pointed out that Trend's news coverage and analysis provide foreign investors with reliable, timely, and well-researched insights into the region’s economy and development.

"With a strong focus on fair and positive reporting, Trend helps create a welcoming environment for international business and cooperation and emphasizes trade, finance, and strategic partnerships, which leads to valuable context for investment planning. Trusted by global ministries, financial institutions, and think tanks, Trend’s reports are widely respected. As an international relations expert, I appreciate its positive highlight of key developments in energy, politics, and finance, making it an essential guide for building investment opportunities in Azerbaijan," the analyst elaborated.

Furthermore, Khalid Taimur Akram highlighted that Trend News Agency plays a significant role in presenting a balanced and objective image of Azerbaijan to the world through offering accurate, timely, and multilingual news, ensuring global accessibility and transparency.

"This unique positioning not only boosts Azerbaijan’s image but also supports informed decision-making worldwide and highlights Azerbaijan’s development, peace efforts, and regional partnerships responsibly. Overall, Trend News Agency is one of the trusted voices that also promotes intercultural dialogue and counters misinformation effectively," the expert concluded.