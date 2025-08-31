Armenia and Pakistan sign communique on establishing diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Armenian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Ishaq Dar signed a joint communique on Sunday on establishing diplomatic relations, Armenian MFA says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the ceremony took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin as part of the SCO summit.

The parties confirmed their intention to develop cooperation based on the principles of the UN Charter - respect for sovereignty, non-interference and peaceful coexistence. The parties also agreed to exchange representatives and provide mutual support in accordance with the Vienna Convention of 1961.